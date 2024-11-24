Alison Bennet MP: Celebrating 20 years of Brighton and Sussex Medical School: A local and global success story

In her weekly column, Alison Bennett, Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Mid Sussex celebrates Brighton and Sussex Medical School’s twenty year anniversary.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Brighton and Sussex Medical School (BSMS), a milestone for an institution that has not only transformed medical education but also enriched our community here in Mid Sussex.

With the University of Sussex on our doorstep, BSMS is more than a world-class medical school - it is a hub of innovation, opportunity, and local pride.

It was brilliant to be able to meet many of BSMS’s talented staff and students, some of whom live right here in Mid Sussex, at a reception to mark their anniversary last week.

The academics and teaching staff contribute their expertise and passion and are training the next generation of doctors as well as conducting groundbreaking research. From advancements in dementia care to open-source microscopes for diagnosing diseases in the Global South, BSMS demonstrates how local excellence can have global impact.

What struck me at the reception was the effort that BSMS puts into breaking down barriers to medical education. Their pioneering work in widening participation has opened the door for students from disadvantaged backgrounds to study medicine—many of whom might never have considered it a possibility.

This ensures that more people can realise their dreams and that tomorrow’s doctors reflect the diversity of the communities they serve.

BSMS’s widening participation initiatives, including BrightMed which has won national awards, have brought more young people from non-traditional backgrounds into medicine.

When their student cohort expanded in 2019, every additional place was given to someone from an underrepresented group. As BSMS look to expand to meet the growing demand for doctors—and perhaps even add a dental school—they need greater investment and government support.

BSMS is an institution we should celebrate and champion. It is shaping the future of medicine while bringing immense benefits to Sussex. So if you dream of becoming a doctor, or you know someone who does, then maybe it’s time to find out more.

Happy 20th anniversary to BSMS—a school that proves that the best ideas and brightest minds can flourish right here in Sussex.