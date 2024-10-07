Alison Bennett MP: More than 5,000 over 80s in Mid Sussex are set to lose their Winter Fuel Payment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In this week's column, Alison Bennett the Member of Parliament for Mid Sussex looks at the impact of cutting the Winter Fuel Payment on older pensioners, and calls for the new government to think again.

Last Friday the front page of the Daily Express ran the headline: “Disgraceful! 1 in 4 losing fuel help over 80”. This was based upon research by the Liberal Democrats looking at the impact the cut to the Winter Fuel Payment would have on the over 80s. It showed that across the country more than a quarter of those who will lose the Winter Fuel Payment if the new government pushes ahead with its plans are over 80.

The over 80s receive a larger Winter Fuel Payment than younger pensioners because they are generally more vulnerable to the effects of cold weather. Older people tend to have a higher risk of health issues such as hypothermia, respiratory problems, and cardiovascular disease, which can be made worse by cold temperatures. Ensuring that they can afford to keep their homes warm is critical to looking after their health and well-being.

The numbers here in Mid Sussex are stark: there are 5,544 pensioners over 80 who are at risk of being £300 worse off because they don’t receive Pension Credit.

Last year, over £3 million in support was given to pensioners in Mid Sussex. That figure will drastically fall because of these proposals, and the cut will have the greatest impact on those who don’t receive Pension Credit but are still struggling to get by. Age UK has warned that 2.5 million pensioners nationwide will be “in serious trouble” this winter.

The new government’s woeful decision to axe the Winter Fuel Payment isn’t going away. I continue to receive a constant stream of emails from Mid Sussex pensioners who are worried about how they are going to manage without this payment. It’s not just pensioners who are worried. In September I spoke to the consumer finance campaigner Martin Lewis who is lobbying the government to think again.

Yes, the government faces tough financial decisions, but cutting support to the most vulnerable, particularly the elderly, is the wrong choice. With the budget just a few weeks away, it is not too late for this new government to change course, reverse these proposals and protect vulnerable pensioners here in Mid Sussex this winter.