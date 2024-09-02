Alison Bennett MP: Troubled waters - sewage dumping on Sussex's Blue Flag beaches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In her weekly column, Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex Alison Bennett looks at the shocking rise in sewage dumping near Sussex's Blue Flag beaches, and the funding crisis in the hospice sector.

Weatherwise, it’s been a mixed bag this summer, but I hope there have been enough sunny days for our Sussex coastline to be enjoyed. We are lucky to have two Blue Flag beaches within striking distance of Mid Sussex - at Hove and at Saltdean.

The Blue Flag is meant to symbolise cleanliness, safety, and environmental care, but even these beaches are having sewage dumped nearby.

Last year alone, sewage was dumped near Hove beach 44 times, over a span of nearly 120 hours. That’s more than enough to raise serious concerns about the safety of our coastal waters.

Alison Bennett MP litter picking on Ovingdean beach.

The fact that Hove beach holds the prestigious Blue Flag status makes this even more troubling. How can we claim that our beaches are safe and environmentally friendly when raw sewage is being discharged so frequently?

What’s happening in Hove is not an isolated incident. Across the country, the situation is deteriorating. Last year, there were over 2,300 sewage discharges near Blue Flag beaches across England, a shocking 55% increase from 2022. This is utterly unacceptable.

This is not just an environmental issue, but a national one - threatening public health, our local tourism industry, and the integrity of our natural spaces.

Last week I met the CEO of St Catherine’s Hospice in Pease Pottage. It serves communities right across Mid Sussex and Surrey and provides a vital role for people as they approach the end of their lives.

The BBC reported last week that the hospice sector is not sustainably funded. The NHS funds less than a third of St Catherine’s income, and the rest has to come from donations.

Inflation has ravaged the hospice sector, and many hospices are facing a bleak financial future with cuts to services and care following.

The new government has inherited a healthcare system which is in peril on many fronts. End of life care is just one of them.

What was clear to me from my meeting is that demand for the services that hospices provide is only going to soar as our population ages, and we can’t shy away from this.

Conversations about end of life care are vital, and investing in it is what a dignified society must do.