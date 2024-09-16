Alison Bennett MP: Urgent call for volunteers to help Mid Sussex children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In her weekly column, Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex Alison Bennett takes a look at the role of the Scouts in supporting our young people.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giving children the best start in life is something that all parents and grandparents want. Last week I met with representatives from the Scouts and learnt more about the important work they do to give young people skills, confidence and some amazing experiences.

From traditional activities like camping and hiking through to digital skills and business knowledge, the breadth of what the Scouts and other uniformed youth groups offer Mid Sussex children is breathtaking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Mid Sussex has the 14th the longest waiting list to join the Scouts in the country. Currently, we have 579 children eagerly awaiting a spot in our local Scout groups. With 1,135 young people already benefiting from Scouting activities and a dedicated team of 380 volunteers, it is clear that Scouting is a cherished and vital part of our community.

Alison Bennett MP meeting a young scout leader in Parliament.

With so many children waiting to get involved, I urge anyone who can, to consider volunteering. Your involvement can help reduce waiting lists, create more opportunities for young people, and strengthen our community.

This matters because, as The Children’s Society recently reported, British fifteen year olds are the unhappiest in Europe. Whilst out of school activities are important in all childhoods, it is essential that the new government makes sure that schools and healthcare providers are able to help children and their families who need extra support.

I raised this last week in the House of Commons asking the government whether they support Liberal Democrat calls to have a dedicated mental health professional in every school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This generation of children have been impacted by the pandemic and as parents we are struggling to work out how to support them in this new era of social media. Youth clubs made possible by adult volunteers is a small part of finding a solution.