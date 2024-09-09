Alison Bennett MP: Why I'm opposed to cutting Winter Fuel Payments for pensioners

In her weekly Middy column, Alison Bennett, MP for Mid Sussex sets out her strong opposition to the proposed cuts to Winter Fuel Payments.

I want to address a critical issue that’s being debated in the House of Commons this week: the proposal to cut Winter Fuel Payments for all pensioners except those receiving Pension Credit. I am opposed to this proposal because I believe it’s going to put many pensioners on low incomes at risk this winter.

Since these plans were announced in July, I’ve been inundated with messages from local residents. Their voices are loud and clear—this decision is deeply unpopular. People are genuinely worried, and I share their concerns. The Winter Fuel Payment is a lifeline for many pensioners, helping them keep warm during the coldest months without having to choose between heating and other essentials.

What’s particularly troubling is the fact that nearly one million pensioners who are eligible for Pension Credit aren’t claiming it. The House of Lords has raised this very concern, noting that the speed at which these changes are being pushed through has prevented proper scrutiny.

We need to ask ourselves: if this proposal leads to a surge in Pension Credit applications, will the Department for Work and Pensions be able to process them quickly enough? Will pensioners be left in the cold, literally and figuratively, waiting for support they desperately need?

While we work to protect Winter Fuel Payments, I urge anyone who might be eligible for Pension Credit to check their entitlement. It’s not just about the payment itself—Pension Credit acts as a gateway to other crucial benefits and discounts. The Money Saving Expert website is a great resource to start with, offering clear advice on how to check if you qualify.

As your MP, I will continue to stand up for our pensioners and fight to ensure they receive the support they need. This proposal is not just a matter of policy; it’s a matter of fairness for those who have contributed so much to our society.