Alison Griffiths MP column: Working hard for all our communities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new year is in full swing, and throughout this month, I’ve continued to work hard on the issues you’ve told me matter most.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tackling crime and anti-social behaviour is a key concern. So, I was pleased to join a roundtable in Parliament with the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne, and Sussex Police Chief Constable, Jo Shiner. We discussed how to crack down on shoplifting, and anti-social behaviour. A vital discussion to enable our high streets to thrive. I will continue to work closely with the team.

Before having the honour of being elected as MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, I had a 30-year career in business. Now, as Vice-Chair of the Business and Trade Select Committee, I’m determined to use this experience to ensure our country has the trade and economic policies in place to flourish. These select committees are made up of MPs from different political parties and they scrutinise the work of each of the Government departments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During our latest meeting, the Minister for Trade Policy and Economic Security was called to answer our questions. I asked him to clarify the UK’s arrangements with the US, which affect our cyber and economic security. I will continue to hold the Government to account on its decisions.

Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, joined a roundtable in Parliament with the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne, and Sussex Police Chief Constable, Jo Shiner.

Following the awful floods which some constituents faced at the beginning of the month, I continue my work to hold all those accountable. We must stop flooding and sewage discharges, and I am determined to bring all organisations and groups together to achieve this.

This is just a snapshot of how I’m working hard for our communities across Bognor Regis and Littlehampton. Visit my website, alisongriffiths.org.uk to find out even more. Whilst you’re there, sign up to my community newsletter and keep up-to-date.

If you have an issue you think I can help with, please email me at [email protected] or write to me at Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA.