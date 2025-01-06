Andrew Griffith MP: Cold weather highlights importance of Winter Fuel Payment for pensioners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It is near freezing as I write this and with the current weather conditions and heavy snowfall across much of the UK, the consequences of the Government's negligent decision to scrap the Winter Fuel Payment for most pensioners has now been laid bare as having real consequences - possibly even fatal - for many.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The allowance, which had previously provided a lifeline for many of the elderly, is essential to some in keeping homes warm and safe during the harshest months of the year.

The Government’s decision to strip millions of this crucial support, is a choice to effectively abandon those who need it most. Precisely because it was not means tested meant that all could be sure of getting it without some of the most vulnerable - for example dementia victims - falling through the gaps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Too many elderly, many of whom live on fixed incomes, are now faced with the impossible choice between heating their homes and affording basic necessities, even eating in some cases.

Snowy conditions on the South Downs

It is a stark reminder of how the government is out of touch with the realities faced by ordinary people. Do please check on your friends and neighbours during this cold weather.

As we enter the new year, it is already apparent the challenges Labour's budget are presenting for our local South Downs businesses. The increase in employers' National Insurance and other tax hikes are expected to burden businesses with higher costs. This has led to reduced hiring, shelved investment plans, and increased prices, which could stifle economic growth.

The Federation of Small Businesses survey revealed that 32% of small businesses intended to reduce their headcount before the measures kick in, and 56% said they are cancelling or scaling down plans to invest and expand in the business.

Additionally, the government's enhanced workers' rights package is adding to the financial strain on businesses. The overall impact is a decline in business confidence and a potential recession.