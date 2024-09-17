Andrew Griffith MP: Delighted to host 'Farm to Fork' summit with farmers and producers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I was delighted to host thirty local farmers and food producers at one my regular ‘Farm to Fork’ summits in Selham last week. These summits are an important way for me to engage with those who work the land around us.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, I connected local farmers with a senior representative from the Rural Payments Agency to directly answer questions relating to subsidies for agricultural businesses. I also heard farmers concerns ahead of the upcoming budget and regulatory changes to planning rules.

There is a real fear amongst the farming community that the Government does not fully understand what our farmers do. I firmly intend to stand up in Westminster and raise these concerns on their behalf and continue to vocally support those who strike that careful balance between conserving the South Downs patchwork around us and putting food on our tables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another part of my work listening to constituents is my regular ‘In Conversation’ events. I joined over 170 local residents in Midhurst to discuss my thoughts on what the new Government means for West Sussex, and to listen to their concerns on both local and national issues.

Andrew Griffith with local farmers

This face-to-face engagement is crucial for a Member of Parliament in an age when proper discussion is often difficult on social media, or even by email. I am grateful to Sussex Newspapers editor in chief, Gary Shipton, who independently chaired the panel, allowing residents to put even the most challenging questions to me as their elected representative. I hope to share dates of similar upcoming events in over the next few weeks on my website and social media.

Last Saturday, I joined pupils, staff and alumni at Great Ballard School in Eartham to celebrate the school’s centenary – recognising their contribution to our community over a hundred years – with a pupil-led art display showcasing the outstanding efforts of the school’s students.