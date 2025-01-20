Andrew Griffith MP: Focussing on road safety in West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Recently, Katy Bourne, the Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner published her annual report, detailing the force's key accomplishments and challenges over the past year. I joined Katy and Chief Constable Jo Shiner to discuss its findings in Parliament.

Roads policing, safety and anti-social noise have always been an important issue to those I represent in West Sussex.

Data from the past year, showed that road safety is moving in the right direction although the numbers are still too high.

There were 14,795 collisions recorded with 379 people killed or seriously injured compared to 403 the previous year.

That is still the equivalent of a Boeing 747 plane full of passengers crashing in our county every year – something I don’t think is acceptable or that we would tolerate without demanding change.

Operation Downsway is part of the police response and was launched to target those using the roads irresponsibly in Sussex through speeding and anti-social driving.

This initiative focuses on the provision of enforcement activity at locations identified by communities as having concerns for road safety with two main aims: to target offenders, and to make our roads safer.

I am happy to see Sussex Police, alongside the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership, have deployed additional resources in the last year which resulted in a further 3,560 notices of intended prosecution being issued.

The operation has resulted in an additional 449 traffic offence reports and 166 fixed penalty notices, with many motorists also instructed to ensure that vehicles are maintained in a roadworthy condition.

With the vast expanse of rural roadways and national speed limit roads in West Sussex it will never be an easy job policing them all but I am committed to continuing to work alongside the Police to aid their efforts to improve road safety in West Sussex.

I encourage all residents to stay engaged and report any concerns they may have about road safety.