The weekly column by Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith Last week I had the pleasure of inaugurating the new counselling suite at the Midhurst Community Hospital.

This suite, part of the Midhurst Macmillan Service, offers a serene environment for patients to receive specialised support, including bereavement counselling for families. Jo Stuttaford, service lead, introduced me to the dedicated teams providing essential nursing care and counselling to palliative and end-of-life patients. The service, jointly funded by the NHS and Midhurst Palliative Care charity, has been a cornerstone of the community since its establishment in 2006, following the closure of the inpatient unit at King Edward VII Hospital.

There are many associated volunteers who give of their time to support too. The community-based service covers over 400 square miles, into parts of Hampshire, Surrey and much of West Sussex. I also had the opportunity to meet Emma Harrison, the fundraising manager, who coordinates events to support the service.

The Cowdray Estate will partner with the charity for the next two years, hosting events like the upcoming ‘Gundog Challenge’ on April 24th to raise much needed funds. I was deeply impressed by the dedication and care of the team. At a time when – due to the assisted dying debate – good palliative care is very much in focus, the service provides vital end-of-life care with grace and dignity. I hope to see this service continue for many years to come and will continue to support in any way I can

Andrew Griffith MP with Katherine Justesen, Bereavement and Counselling Manager

At the time of writing, we are awaiting Rachel Reeves' Spring Statement. As someone who spent their career in business and finance, I understand the importance of growth and having sufficient headroom in your financial plans. I’m afraid it is clear she had neither in her last budget.

Businesses were clobbered with £40 billion of tax rises, particularly on small employers through the National Insurance tax hike. With business confidence already devastated and unemployment rising we are now anticipating even lower growth forecasts.