Andrew Griffith MP: Impact of Budget on farmers and charities

Like many, I marched with farmers in Whitehall last week against the ill-thought through Budget proposals.

Less high profile but no less significant is the impact of the National Insurance hikes on local care charities.

Speaking to both local dementia charity, Sage House, and the St Barnabas Group of local Hospices recently, the impact will run into hundreds of thousands of pounds the charities simply do not have.

On top of this, next week, the cost of DBS checks is increasing by far more than inflation.

The National Council of Voluntary Organisations estimates that this rise in NI will impose an additional annual cost of £1.4 billion on UK charities who provide some of the best and most needed care.

Given, this it may not altogether be a coincidence that at the time of writing more than three quarters of a million people have signed an online parliament petition for another general election!

Most of the communities I represent are lucky to have a functioning Parish or Town Council giving residents a voice.

They are the fulcrum around which civic life often revolves and I always try to support those councillors who put themselves forward for this selfless responsibility.

In recent weeks I have met with Midhurst and Heyshott councillors and last week it was the turn of Storrington & Sullington Parish Council.

We talked about ideas to tackle the wholly inappropriate amount of traffic which now routes through the middle of the town and the frustration with the Horsham District Council development plan whose proposals for building expensive housing are riding roughshod over the neighbourhood plan democratically put together by local people.

Next month I will be speaking up for residents at the independent Inspectors hearing on this plan – similar to that which I did recently at Chichester - and I will be sure to highlight Storrington’s plight.