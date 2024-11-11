Andrew Griffith MP: Remembering the fallen, and solidarity with our farmers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This weekend, I joined residents, servicemen and veterans marking the Act of Remembrance by laying a wreath and participating in services in Midhurst and Petworth whilst my wife laid a wreath on my behalf in Arundel.

The events were marked by poignant moments of silence, prayers and heartfelt speeches reminding us of the bravery and dedication of our armed forces. They were moving tributes to those who have given so much for our freedom, and a well-attended reminder of the enduring importance of remembering their sacrifice.

In last week’s article, I was vocal about my opposition to the government’s Budget ‘family farm tax’ and its impact on local South Downs farmers. Next week, on the 19th November I will be joining the NFU rally in London and invite any of those attending to contact me to meet up.

This is a crucial opportunity to stand in solidarity with our farmers and push for serious change in the face of this disastrous policy.

Regular readers will know I frequently hold open meetings for residents to raise concerns or hear about my work in Westminster and locally. On Friday 22nd November, I will be holding a special public meeting to listen to different perspectives from constituents on so called ‘Assisted Dying’. It is a sensitive topic which many have written to me about. Anyone wishing to attend can sign up on my website.

Finally, with just a scary six weeks until Christmas, I am excited to announce that my Christmas Card competition is now open! It is for children between 4 and 11 with the winning design featuring on the front of a Christmas card which is circulated to thousands of people as well as to the Speaker of the House of Commons, the Prime Minister and King Charles III.