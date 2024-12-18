Andrew Griffith MP: Supporting Alzheimer's charity, and a very merry Christmas to you all

In Parliament this week, I attended an event hosted by Alzheimer’s Research UK, where MPs had the opportunity to see the progress being made in dementia research, including innovations in new treatments and diagnostic tools.

Many supporters of the charity were also present, sharing their personal stories and highlighting what is needed to better support those living with dementia and Alzheimer’s. It is a huge issue: the latest statistics show that one in three people will, at some point in their lifetime, care for someone with dementia, with 944,000 people currently living with dementia in the UK, a figure projected to rise to over 1.6 million by 2040.

As Minister of State for Science and Research until the general election I was proud of my work on the Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission. That is a national initiative to develop new research tools and speed up clinical trials for dementia and neurodegeneration. I, along with other parliamentarians signed a pledge to become a Dementia Research Champion and I am committed to advocating for increased resources for dementia research. I hope by actively participating in the event this will send a clear message and reaffirms Parliament’s dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by dementia.

Finally, let me wish a happy Christmas to all residents of Arundel & South Downs. This time of year, is a time for joy, reflection, and family. I have enjoyed participating in some festivities across the constituency and I hope this Christmas all will be able to be with friends or loved ones. To those who serve our community over the festive period – whether in public services at home or our armed forces on active service overseas - a heartfelt ‘thank you’. I look forward to continuing to serve all readers in 2025.