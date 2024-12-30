Andrew Griffith MP: Thankful for the progress made

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As another year ends, I am thankful for the progress that we've made as a community.

This year has been marked by both significant achievements and challenges, and I am proud to continue to serve you as the Member of Parliament for Arundel & South Downs.

This year’s election was one of the most dramatic in recent memory and it was the first time that I have stood to be re-elected. Like most MPs I would prefer my Party to be in government, but I am adjusting to opposition, continuing to serve all constituents, and holding ministers to account.

As in previous years, I have taken a firm stand against unsustainable housing development, ensuring that our rural communities retain their character for future generations to enjoy. I know many feel ‘under siege’ from developers and the planners in many district councils. All I can promise is that I will always be a proper voice in speaking up for residents.

This year I have been a strong advocate for our farmers and small businesses, opposing proposed tax changes that would negatively impact their livelihoods and our community. I have continued to hold Southern Water and the Environment Agency to account and have been pleased when this has resulted in action although there is a great deal more to do.

My hope is that 2025 is the year in which progress on outstanding issues such as Midhurst High Street and a number of road safety schemes is made.

On behalf of all residents, my huge thanks to all who work in education, healthcare and other public services. These are not easy domains in which to work with ever increasing demands and never quite enough time and resources.

I wish every reader all the best for a peaceful and prosperous 2025. May the coming year bring you happiness, health, and success!