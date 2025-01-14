Andrew Griffith MP: We have overlooked major cultural differences for too long

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In Parliament, the horrifying reports into grooming gangs operating in some parts of the country has brought to light significant concerns about social cohesion and the effectiveness of the country’s integration policies.

I believe that it is criminals who commit crime, not particular races, or groups in society but with the data showing propensities across particular immigrant groups (however uncomfortable) it is important that the Britain takes this moment to reflect honestly on how we can strengthen our communities and revaluate how to achieve social cohesion.

A blind pursuit of multiculturalism has meant we have overlooked major cultural differences for too long. The Government must address the fact that many communities conduct or tolerate harmful practices, which fall outside of Britain’s cultural norms.

Locally, on Friday I helped convene a meeting of all the stakeholders involved with, or impacted by, the second phase of the sewage upgrade works for Uppark House, the 17th century National Trust-owned iconic property famous for its beautiful setting and remarkable restoration.

South Downs

The road closures associated with previous work had a devastating impact on local businesses who saw a drop in trade when the first phase of the project was carried out in October last year. Phase 2’s start date is yet to be confirmed but expected to be around Easter to minimise the impact on the primary schools.

The road closures will be in place between the junction of the B2146/B2141 and the entrance to Uppark House. All tiers of local government were at the meeting, along with the National Trust, the headteacher of Harting Primary School, and the owners of the local businesses.

Together with the local District Councillor, I have called on Chichester District Council to provide some financial help to this rural business community often forgotten in favour of spending money in the centre of Chichester itself.