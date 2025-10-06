Animal Magic: Case of a cat with an oral tumour

Many animals seem to understand when we are trying to help them. And then there are pets like Stella. Stella’s owners recognised that she had a problem quite easily. Despite being a seventeen year old moggie, she had been keeping fairly well. But gradually her owners noticed that she had stopped eating her biscuits, and was concentrating on her wet food only. Then they saw that she was only eating on one side of her mouth. The final straw was when she started clawing at her face, so they brought her in for a check up.

And this is where the problem started. No way was Stella going to allow us to see inside her mouth. The best we could do was ascertain that she appeared otherwise in quite good health for an old lady, and recommend that we anaesthetise her to get a better look inside her mouth.

Even then, Stella had her own opinion. Reluctant to submit to any medical silliness such as an intravenous cannula, she had to be given a calming dose into a buttock before the hissing and spitting settled down.

Eventually she was safely asleep and we could open her mouth without the risk of losing a finger or two.

You might think that, with all those symptoms, she must have a painful tooth.

But she actually had a one centimeter growth on her lower jaw between her tooth at the back, and her tongue. This had grown to such a size that she was unable to avoid biting into it each time she tried to eat.

My experience with damaged or rotten teeth for cats is that they go on eating, and rarely paw at their mouths. It is quite extraordinary how easily they conceal the signs of dental pain that would send a person for an emergency appointment with their dentist.

Luckily for Stella, her owners were willing to allow us to cut the lump away and see if this might give her a good long old age. She ate well the same day, having first told us off for helping her, of course.