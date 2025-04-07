Animal Magic: Cat hyperthyroidism

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“She has an amazing appetite, and yet she is getting really skinny.” There are not many diagnoses that are as common and as easy to recognise as feline hyperthyroidism.

When a cat develops an overactive thyroid gland the symptoms can be very distinctive, unlike other disorders of old age like dental disease, kidney disease, osteoarthritis and high blood pressure, which all have very subtle or no clinical signs to recognise.

Usually the cat will come in showing significant weight loss, having become quite bony. But they still have a great appetite, and many will be begging for extra food all the time.

On examination I would expect the heart rate to have shot up from the slightly anxious rate of a cat on the vet’s table of about 180 beats per minute, to over 210 bpm. And sometimes I will be able to palpate an abnormally enlarged thyroid gland.

We mammals all have two thyroid glands, which sit side by side in our lower necks near our trachea or windpipe. When a cat’s thyroid gland is enlarged, I can feel it as something about the size of an orange seed or smaller, under the skin.

With or without an enlarged thyroid gland, the combination of weight loss, with an excellent appetite and a racing heart beat are enough for me to check when the cat was last wormed, and recommend a blood test.

It is best not to ignore hyperthyroidism. The abnormally elevated thyroid hormone levels result in all kinds of problems all around the body. It affects the overall metabolism, making it impossible for the patient to make full use of their food. Hence the weight loss. And it sends completely unnecessary signals to the heart to try harder.

This will result in heart failure, and death, if left untreated.

But, with treatment, a cat diagnosed with hyperthryoidism can go on to live out a normal lifespan very successfully.

In a way, hyperthyroidism in cats is one of my favourite diagnoses.

I can treat the problem, ensuring a healthier and better old age for my patient, and it is relatively straightforward to recognise and diagnose.