Animal magic: cold and flu remedies for pets

This week’s Animal Magic column, from Julia Mewes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There seem to be a lot of cold and flu viruses circulating this year. If you are a little under par, and have got in extra stocks of home remedies, please don’t forget your pets.

You’d think an animal would have more sense than to steal medications. But you’d be wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s amazing how often we get calls from pet owners: “My puppy has eaten six tablets I left on the kitchen table!”

The Mewes Vets, Haywards Heath

This is never good news, but just how bad depends on exactly what they have stolen, how small the puppy is, and how long since the theft. You might have chosen tablets, capsules, syrup, sachets, drops or sprays.

They might contain antihistamines, cough suppressants, decongestants, pain-killers and stimulants.

If this should happen in your household, I am going to need really accurate information about every active ingredient, and how much of it is in each tablet, capsules or millilitre. Most of the medications contain paracetamol, ibuprofen or aspirin. As an example, even one caplet of paracetamol for a person would be fatally toxic to a cat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decongestant components are generally less of an issue to pets, but may cause vomiting, hyperactivity or the opposite – i.e. lethargy.

The variety of anti-histamines that may be included can create a range of different symptoms in a pet toxicity situation. These can include vomiting, drooling, inco-ordination, wobbliness, lethargy, tremors, depression, fever, a racing heartbeat and weakness.

The day time variety of these multi-component medications often contain stimulants as well. Something like caffeine is safe for a grown-up person, when taken according to the instructions. But if a dog or cat eats a large number of these tablets, they might become hyper excitable, with a racing heartbeat and a risk of heart failure.

Who knows why pets go for these potentially dangerous medications?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps it’s your scent on the packet that makes it seem interesting? Or just boredom because you are too under the weather to exercise or play with them.

But if you can power through the fever, and pop the pills back into the cupboard after each dose, that would be great!

Sponsored by the Mewes Vets: 01444 456886; Email: [email protected]; Visit: www.themewesvets.co.uk