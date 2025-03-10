Animal magic: Dog theft awareness and SAMPA

Tomorrow is dog theft awareness day. This is the 8th year that the stolen and missing pets alliance (SAMPA) have raised awareness about the number of dogs that are stolen annually. Reports suggest that as many as six dogs were being stolen per day in the UK in 2023. Personally I cannot imagine anything worse than to lose my beloved four-legged friend. And to deliberately take away someone else’s fur-baby? That seems unforgivable.

I am very grateful that this has now been recognised in law. Since August last year our pets are now recognised as sentient beings and irreplaceable members of our family, not just property. The penalty for dog-napping was increased from a small fine to the possibility of five years in prison.

Hopefully, this will be a good deterrent to potential dog thieves in future.

Meanwhile, SAMPA make these simple recommendations to keep your dog safe. Do not leave your dog tied up outside a shop, or leave them unattended, including in your car.

Keep your property accesses secured, avoiding leaving ladders or tools conveniently handy for a break-in. Over fifty percent of dog thefts occur from the garden.

Be aware of suspicious activity around your home, and look out for markings or symbols that might appear.

These could be messages to gangs that you have a dog that is of interest to them to steal. Report any concerns you have to the police.

Ensure your pets’ microchip details are up to date, and that they are insured.

Of course, sometimes your dog is not stolen but missing.

Try to keep your dog in sight at all times when out on your walkies. But if they do disappear you may want to alert other dogwalkers nearby, and send out as many friends searching as you can get together.

If they are still missing after a few hours, and you are thinking about putting up posters on lampposts, do not use your personal contact details. Always go through a recognised organisation such as doglost.co.uk, to reduce the risk of a request for money.