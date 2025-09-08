Animal Magic: Haywards Heath Town Day

We are so excited for Haywards Heath Town Day. It’s this Saturday 13th September, and once again The Mewes Vets are putting on the dog show.

It is such a privilege and joy to see families bringing their much loved four-legged friend out to the show. In each family’s mind their own dog is the best, the most lovely, the absolute champion of their world. Obviously.

I am quite grateful to hand over the judging of the show to others. It is a lot of pressure, but also great fun to give away lots of colourful rosettes, lovely prizes and the bragging rights too.

This year our dog show will start at 1pm. We will be sited by the classic car show, on the upper section nearest to South Road. We will be taking registrations from midday, and wrapping up with the final class, Best in Show, at about 3.30pm.

Classes this year are for everyone: the most Perfect Pedigree, the Cutest Crossbreed, then the Most Fabulous Family, the Loveliest Lady dog and finally the most Marvellous Male dog.

You can make what you like of the most Fabulous Family. We recognise that families come in all shapes and sizes, and it will be wonderful to have that reflected in the show ring on Saturday.

Then the first prize winner of each class will be invited back to be judged again, for no extra charge, in the Best in Show class. The whole town day experience is free to enter. Dog show entries cost just £2 per dog per class, or £5 to enter 3 classes.

Personally I am also super-excited to visit the Bluey arena, and to catch a glimpse of the visiting dinosaur. This sounds like an amazing event, and that’s before we mention the all day live music and dance displays, and the wonderful food for sale, plus the funfair and circus skills. It’s going to be a great day out.

And a quick word of thanks to the Town Council, and to my team at The Mewes Vets for making it all possible.