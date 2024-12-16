Animal Magic: How Pip got his name

My first ever dog was called Pipsqueak. But that wasn’t the original plan!

At first he was Brody. He joined our lives after I settled in my first job as a vet in Sussex, and bought a home with my husband to be.

We selected a Jack Russell Terrier as his small size suited our small home and small cars. I had never owned a puppy before, as my parents never wanted pets in their home. So his arrival was quite a learning curve for me, and an important one as I was to go on to support other dog owners with their own puppies in the decades to come.

Pip had a scruffy broken coat, and a patch of dark brown over each eye, with a broad white stripe down his nose. Like every new puppy owner, we thought he was the most adorable thing on four legs. But he did have a lot to learn.

We had read up on the house training, and we felt that it would help us all if Pip had his own bedroom in the kitchen.The first night on his own in his bedroom, he cried piteously. We talked about letting him out, or going to reassure him, but our book said to be patient, he would adapt.

The second night was also pretty noisy. He squeaked all night. And then he wanted to sleep through the day. We, on the other hand, wanted to get some sleep that night. So we made a real effort to reawaken him each time he dropped off, and play with him.

That third night he only cried for a few minutes, and then he fell asleep. So did we. He never cried at night again, and always seemed comfy in the kitchen.

But we changed his name to Pipsqueak as it seemed to suit him better! He went on to train in obedience and agility, and to compete with me in agility competitions, qualifying for Crufts on two occasions.

He was a gentle and loving friend, who is still forever in my heart.