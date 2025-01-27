Animal magic: Is it just old age?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When your playful kitten becomes more of a sofa ornament, and zoomies are a faint memory should you consider it a problem? Or is it just old age? And when your beloved older cat has got into the habit of wandering around all night crying, and is having the occasional accident indoors, is this ok? Or could it be the start of something we vets could help with?

These are questions that my team are hoping they can answer, as we relaunch our ‘life begins at seven club’ for older pets.

This is a screening programme for cats and dogs, aged seven years or more, who are apparently healthy.

We will screen for common medical problems that are difficult for even the most loving pet owners to spot.

I have carefully selected them, as being relatively easy and inexpensive to treat, especially if caught early.

Our specially trained registered veterinary nurses will use questionnaires to help you identify the early signs of painful joints, including osteoarthritis, and cognitive dysfunction (dementia).

We will check for abnormally high blood pressure (hypertension) in cats, and analyse both canine and feline urine samples for the early signs of kidney disease, bladder problems and diabetes.

And our gold programme includes a screening blood test for more information about the kidneys, liver, thyroid function, anaemia and infection.

We know that this screening will save the sight of some of our feline friends.

Hypertension can cause sight loss via retinal detachment. But we cannot know if a cat has high blood pressure or not, unless we take the trouble to measure it regularly.

And it will save lives, by helping us recognise kidney disease in its earliest phases, when it is still possible to manage.

More than that, it will improve many of our pets' quality of life, especially those with insidious pain or dementia.

We are offering these check ups, as long as the pet has seen one of our vets recently ,ideally at annual vaccination and six months later, from as little as £35.00.To book your pets life begins at seven health check, phone our friendly team on 01444456886.