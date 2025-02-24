Animal Magic: LB@7 screening programme - Maisie and her thyroid gland

I was performing six month health checks for mother and daughter golden retreivers, when their owner mentioned that mum Maisie gets the same quantity of food per day as her daughter, Missy.

But Maisie had just been weighed at fifty kilograms, and daughter Missy was a fabulously slim twenty-seven kilograms. How could they both be eating the same amount of food?

My brain immediately had to ask the question. If Missy is fully fit and well, then how is Maisie maintaining such bulk on so little calories?

Yes, there is a difference in exercise levels between dogs at four years old, and those at ten years old. But I had to suspect her thyroid gland.

Hypothyroidism is a relatively common hormonal disorder of dogs. Typical symptoms are a gradual weight gain, coinciding with a general slowing down in all areas of life. Slower walks, generally less enthusiastic, letting the younger generation do all the buzzing around.

It can seem like ‘just old age’ creeping in. Their coats can also go off ,being less silky. The fur often becomes thin or even bald in places.

Luckily hormone replacement therapy tends to be very successful for dogs living with hypothyroidism. Diagnosis can be challenging and starts with a blood test, but if positive it is likely that the affected dog will need twice daily medication for the rest of their lives as well as regular blood monitoring.

As it is rather a subtle problem, hypothyroidism can be overlooked at first. Which is why we have included it in our ‘Life Begins at Seven’ (LB@7) screening programme for dogs. Twice a year we propose to check all apparently healthy dogs over seven years old for unexpected weight and energy changes.

We will monitor their mobility and cognitive function score, and assess their urine and blood samples for various problems, including thyroid disease. All this for just £135.00, saving 50% on our sick pet prices for similar services.

So if your old lady dog is slowing down and piling on the pounds like Maisie, do call us on01444 456886 to get her LB@7 check up booked in.