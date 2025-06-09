Animal Magic: Our new kitten packages

By Elize Bailly
Contributor
Published 9th Jun 2025, 12:58 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 13:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Are you thinking about getting a kitten? Welcoming a furry friend into your family for the next twenty or more years is an exciting time. You will have thought long and hard about the cost of their food and potential vet’s bills, balancing this against the cost of pet insurance each month. You will have planned to set aside time for grooming and cuddles, as well as making arrangements for their care when you want to go away.

There are considerations such as the cost of litter, and parasite prevention as well. And there is the whole question of whether to buy a pedigree kitten or not.

The RSPCA website has an excellent page about buying kittens, and even a cost calculator, and a kitten pre-purchase check list.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you would like any further advice about how to choose the right feline companion for you, and whether adopting an adult cat from a rescue centre might be a great choice, do ask to speak to one of our knowledgeable and experienced nurses.

KittenKitten
Kitten

But if you go for a kitten, and are lucky enough to find the perfect choice, the first few months are among the most expensive. Kittens need two vaccinations and a microchip before they go out to meet the world. And then they need neutering.

There will also need to be a travel box, litter tray, scratch posts and toys, and an allowance made for a certain amount of sofa and carpet damage. Kittens have to learn how to become perfect companions, and there may be some mistakes made about exactly where to sharpen those little claws.

At the Mewes vets, we don’t want the cost of these important first steps to be a barrier to pet ownership, so we have created our new kitten package.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can pay it in full, or split it into four equal instalments. It covers these new pet essentials - the vaccines, chip and neuter, and offers our best value for these services.

For little boy cats the cost is just £200, and for little girl cats it’s just £225, representing over £50 off when these services are paid for separately.

Related topics:RSPCA
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice