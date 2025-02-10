Animal Magic: People who influenced my career choice
I never saw anything but kindness from him, towards both people and all animals.
He might be performing a caesarian section on a cow in the morning, drinking tea in a lady’s parlour in the afternoon, and managing a rottweiler in the consulting room in the evening.
And all daylong his eyes would twinkle and his enthusiasm never waned. He had a regular appointment every month for a little dog, which was my first introduction to the need to empty a dog’s anal glands.
I hadn’t a clue what Roger did whilst we were there, and had to ask lots of questions in the car on our way to the next visit.
But what really impressed me was his willingness to be of use, and to be kind.
He shared that he was moderately sure that the little patient did not need to be seen quite so frequently, but that he had formed the opinion that her owner enjoyed his visits. He considered it a duty and a pleasure to alleviate her loneliness with his monthly visit.
On another occasion a family of travellers asked him to check their new foal over. It was clear that Roger was well respected and highly thought of here too, and the little foal was obviously going to be much loved.
One evening he had a young male rottweiler to care for, but its owner was nervous that his beautiful guard dog might bite Roger. Unphased, he spent a long time reassuring the owner and his dog, until both relaxed enough to let him help.
I learnt so much from him, and will forever be grateful for his example and mentorship.