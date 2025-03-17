Animal Magic: People who influenced my career choice

User (UGC) Submitted

I had never even had a pet of my own, before the first time I stepped into a vet clinic. So, having decided that I was interested in a career in veterinary medicine at the age of fourteen, I was very much aware that I might be a bit naive. What would it really be like to be a vet?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If I was going to commit myself to A levels, and then six years of university, I wanted to be sure that I was suited to the role, and that it suited me.

The James Herriot stories on television were based in the 1940s. This was hardly up to date information to base my whole life plan on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I needed to see what a real vet actually did in the 1970s.So I discovered that my nearest vet was a thirty minute bike ride away .It took all my courage to cycle to the practice.

There was a steady stream of people arriving and leaving, some with dogs on leads, others with heavy-looking baskets. I went into the waiting room, but I was too nervous to approach the reception desk.

I noticed that everyone had found themselves a seat, and they were all waiting patiently. I decided to do the same. One by one there was a call of ‘Next!’ and a family would get up and go through into what I took to be the consulting room.

I let everyone go ahead of me, becoming aware that I must seem a little strange as the room emptied out. I was the only person there without a visible furry or feathered companion. I was also becoming more and more anxious about my request.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eventually my turn was called. I think the vet was a bit surprised when I presented just me and no patient. But when I explained my hope to perhaps observe what he did, he could not have been more welcoming.

He immediately made arrangements for me to spend a half day of work experience, which was my first ever step on the path of the rest of my life.