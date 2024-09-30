Animal Magic: Pet safety during Halloween

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dangers of Luminous necklaces.

At this time of year we often see single use luminous jewellery for sale.

You can buy multicoloured loops, often at outside events, for Hallowe’en or Guy Fawkes, to wear round your neck or arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaving aside the issues about a single use plastic item like this, and its sustainability, please be aware that they present a minor hazard to pets and wildlife.

n/a

Some animals are attracted to pick these novelty items up and chew them.

Luckily, the liquids inside are not especially toxic.

They usually contain two components, a luminescer (mostly dibutyl phthalate), and an activator. When activated they give off light in a variety of attractive colours.

When an animal gets this into their mouths, they seem to indicate that it has a very unpleasant taste. As a result, the components are rarely swallowed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they cause irritation and discomfort in the mouth, which is even worse if the liquid gets into their eyes.

Simple first aid will resolve this, should your pet decide to chew up your luminous necklace. They will probably be frothing at the mouth, behaving in an over-excited manner and potentially be more hyperactive and aggressive than normal.

Prevent the liquid from contaminating their fur, by wiping it all up.

Then, if they will allow it, rinse their mouths out with water. Let them eat something to take the bad taste away. Use an eye irrigation if you think they have rubbed it into their eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are unlikely to come to permanent harm, but it’s best to keep pets away from them.

In the same way, do not allow your pets to chew on used or unused fireworks (as if!) or sparklers.

There is a risk of burns if they are still hot, and the pyrotechnical chemicals and explosives, which vary between makes, may cause stomach upsets of various severity. Heavy metal toxicity is also a potential hazard, as well as the possibility that a foolish hound may simply swallow them whole and require surgery or risk their intestines being perforated, resulting in a painful death.

Wishing you a safe and happy bonfire event.