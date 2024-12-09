Animal Magic: Student Teenage rebellion

Column for the 12th December

My parents were adamant that we would have no pets. So, obviously, the first thing I did on escaping to university was to get a pet.

As teenage rebellions go, though, it was a fairly minor one, and probably caused me exactly the kind of inconvenience that they were trying to protect themselves against.

But I was a vet student, and it seemed important to me that I acquired as much experience in caring for animals as I could. So when I was offered a pair of female black gerbils by a new friend at Cambridge, I leapt at the idea.

They duly arrived in a nice large glass sided vivarium, and my friend explained the basics of their care. They were only youngsters, and were very lively. I enjoyed watching their digging and chewing antics, and creating new toys for them to play with.

It mattered not at all to me that having a pet was also not permitted in my student digs. I simply ignored the risk that someone might report me, and prayed I would get away with it. And luckily I did.

But what we did not get away with was our dodgy gerbil sexing skills. Because before long a new litter of gerbils arrived in the vivarium.

On more careful checking we were able to confirm that Bonnie and Bella were more Bonnie and Clyde. Another important lesson in life, and we had more good gerbil homes to find.

We learnt the important task of correctly splitting the boys from the girls. Bonnie lived on with me and one of her daughters, whilst Clive moved on with one of his sons.

Gerbils are delightful and long lived pets. Their tails are long and furry, unlike a rat's naked tail. And their kangaroo style hind legs make them terrific athletes, capable of marvellous leaping feats.

I was very lucky that my parents and all the various landlords I had over those years were very patient about me arriving with Bonnie and Bella II. I’m not sure I would get away with such rule breaking these days!