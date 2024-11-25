Animal Magic: The Mewes Vets Client Christmas Party

Poppy Willmott

If you feel sad at this time of year, imagine what things might feel like for a hutch pet. Rabbits and guinea pigs are social creatures. They are intelligent and curious, and love to play. And their owners know all about enrichment for them, especially in winter time.

Rabbits need to have space to hop, run and jump. They need to keep busy both physically and mentally. They need to spend time digging and foraging for food.

They prefer to have a high spot that they can jump up onto, to keep an eye out for predators, but of course they need to be safe from the local cats and foxes too.

The internet is full of fun toys and furniture to enrich your hutch pet’s life, but you don’t have to spend a fortune to give them happiness.

Something as simple as an empty loo roll centre, stuffed with hay will entertain them just as well.

Many rabbits and especially guinea pigs are nervous of anything new. If you offer them anew toy, stay close by, to observe their attitude and provide reassurance if required.

Give them places to hide, and ensure that there are at least as many toys as you have rabbits, or their squabbling can get out of hand.

If you are also experiencing cabin fever, and would like to support a good cause this winter ,do join us this Saturday 30th November at our Christmas party.

It’s at the Mewes Vets at 4Haywards Road, Haywards Heath RH16 4HT at 11am.You don’t have to be a client, or even a pet owner to join in the fun.

There will be a courtesy warm drink of mulled wine, hot chocolate, tea or coffee and free mince pies for everyone.

We will be announcing the 13 winners of our pet calendar competition, featuring beautiful photo portraits of local pets.

And most importantly, we will be raising funds for the Cats Protection this year, from the profits of the calendar sales. So come along and bag a few, they make great gifts for Christmas.