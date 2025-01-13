Animal Magic: The plank in his eye

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Did you know that many creatures from crocodiles to polar bears have three eyelids per eye? I was explaining this to a ten year old boy recently, whilst examining his guinea pig Woody’s painful eye.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actually the nictitating membrane or third eyelid of a guinea pig is rather like our own, in that it is virtually useless.

It’s just a little bulge of pink flesh in the corner of each of our eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Woody’s nictitating membrane was swollen, red and inflamed. In fact his whole eye looked very sore, and at first I could not see what the problem was.

Guinea Pig

So I got out my ophthalmoscope, giving me both magnification and better light. And this allowed me to see what might have been the tip of a tan coloured eyelash peeking out from under Woody’s upper eyelid, rather from the edge of it.

On closer examination I realised that this was definitely an object that did not belong under his eyelid, and set about gently removing it under local anaesthetic.

I continue to be amazed at how big the potential space under a small creature like a guinea pig’s eyelid can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The object I lifted out was a piece of straw, at least two inches long. Nowonder his eye was painful.

When I added some special dye called fluorescein to the surface of Woody’s cornea we confirmed the amount of damage that had been done.

Poor Woody had a substantial area of ulceration on the surface of his eyeball. But I had confidence that now I had removed the reason for the damage, his own natural powers of healing would see him right, with just a little help from an appropriate prescription eye medication.

This brought into my mind the story in the bible about Jesus chiding his followers for criticising others, until they have looked to their own imperfections.

I felt like I had removed the equivalent of a great plank from poor Woody’s eye.

Thank goodness my own did not prevent me seeing well enough to be of use to him.