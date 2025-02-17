Animal magic: Trim Blaze’s claws

What do you do when your bearded dragon’s claws get too long? I met a gorgeous beardie called Blaze recently to be asked this exact question. Well, I would suggest that doing nothing at all is not the best choice, as with most creatures.

Overlong claws can break off. This sounds ideal, but if the break happens in the sensitive part it can bleed, cause pain and even get infected.

An infected claw throbs for days or weeks, and if left untreated can cause the loss of the claw or even the digit (toe).Inside our pet’s claws there is a quick. This contains the blood vessels that are needed to bring nutrients to the claw as it grows, and the quick also has nerve endings. These help animals to feel where their toes are as they walk, run and climb, and by detecting painful stimuli.

But, of course, the presence of the nerve in the quick means that if we misjudge where to clip a claw, there is not only some bleeding, which can become quite profuse, but also a distinctly painful response from our four-legged friend, who may quickly learn not to allow anyone to get near their paw again.

As the claw grows longer, the quick stays more or less the same length. This results in an extension of hard non living tissue, mostly keratin that forms the tip of the claw.Sometimes it's best to blunten and shorten this to protect yourself when handling your pet. A scratch from a beardie’s claw can itself draw blood and be painful.

So, if you want to trim those claws yourself, you do need to do it carefully. Get some really sharp claw trimmers, and use a well lit area.

You could even shine a torch at the claw. If the claw is white you will just be able to make out the pinkish colour of the quick inside towards the digit. Trim at least 3mm away from the visible tip of the quick.

If all the claws are black, you might be best to ask a professional.