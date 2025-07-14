Auction Advice: The Silly Season brings out the funny and bizarre, but also a reminder of the best in game painting

This time of year is what the media call the Silly Season, traditionally a period when news is thin on the ground and reporters will file copy on bizarre tales that wouldn’t normally make it into print. They do this because many newspapers and news websites are working on skeleton staff during the holidays and are under more pressure to fill the space available. It’s an ideal time to look out for articles on the weird and wonderful things that have sold at auction. I recently trawled through the archives with this in mind and here are a few of things I came up with:

• William Shatner’s kidney stone. That’s right, in 2006 the Starship Enterprise’s former Captain Kirk raised $25,000 for charity with this tasteless offering.

• A grandmother. Ten-year-old Zoe Pemberton put her grandma, Marion Goodall, up for auction on eBay in 2010. The site shut the sale down when the price reached £20,000.

• Lee Harvey Oswald’s coffin. After JFK’s assassin was exhumed in 1981 to check that a body double had not been buried in his place, he was reburied in a new coffin. The original one fetched nearly $90,000.

• New Zealand. In 2006 an Australian man set a starting pricing of one Australian cent for the country. eBay also closed down this sale… when bidding reached Aus$3,000.

While it may be the Silly Season, it is also the approach of the Grouse Season. This is an area of pheasant shoots, and while those ready to take aim will have to wait until October 1 for that, August 12 is the start of the Red Grouse season.

While blasting birds out of the sky has never been my passion, the paintings of game birds by Archibald Thorburn are. His depictions of pheasant, grouse and ptarmigan are pre-eminent among British bird painters of the past century, as prices at auction will confirm. A decent watercolour of any of these birds in a moorland setting will have no problem encouraging bids up to the £25,000 mark.

Collectors have long taken aim at Thorburn, but I suppose he really came into his own when the popularity of shooting spread from the landed gentry to commercial shoots in the 1980s.

Born the son of a miniaturist painter who worked for Queen Victoria near Edinburgh in 1860, Thorburn had little to no formal training except for a brief stint at art school in St John’s Wood. What really set him on the road to his life’s work was a stroke of luck. In 1887 when the Dutch artist J.G. Keulemans fell ill, Thorburn took over the commission from Lord Lilford of Northampton to complete the illustrations for the seven-volume Coloured Figures of the Birds of the British Islands. By the time he finished his career had taken flight.