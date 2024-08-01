Award recognises our climate commitment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lot has happened since my last Observer column, not least the general election and the arrival of new MPs for our district.

I’d like to offer my congratulations to Kieran Mullan, MP for Bexhill and Battle, and Helena Dollimore, MP for Hastings and Rye. We look forward to working with both on getting the best possible deal for the people of Rother, overcoming the district’s unique challenges and maximising the opportunities presented to us.

I was delighted this week to learn that Rother District Council has become a Bronze Level Carbon Literate Organisation due to the number of staff members who have now completed carbon literacy training.

We set ourselves an ambitious target of becoming a carbon neutral district by 2030. Success relies on public support, and we know that we need to lead by example.

Egerton Park

The training provides staff with an awareness of the carbon dioxide costs and impacts of everyday activities which will not only motivate them to reduce their own carbon emissions, but also puts them in a much better position to help the district council and residents reduce their carbon footprint.

We’re extremely happy with our bronze accolade but with dedication and hard work we’ll be looking to reach that gold standard to demonstrate just how committed we are to doing our bit to tackle climate change.

Staying with the theme of improving our environment, local organisations and community groups have been given even longer to apply for grants to cover the costs of planting new community orchards.

Rother District Council has been allocated £76,173.50 from DEFRA’s Coronation Living Heritage Fund, to create green spaces and connect communities with nature.

The deadline for applying for a share of the funding, which will help develop a more diverse, healthy, resilient tree population in Rother, has been extended to Monday, September 30.

Grants range from £500 to £5,000 and I would encourage groups to find out if they can benefit from the funding by visiting www.rother.gov.uk/benefits-grants-and-funding/coronation-community-orchard-grants-scheme/

I’ve often spoken about how fortunate we are to be surrounded by beautiful countryside and green space here in Rother and I’m pleased to say that Keep Britain Tidy agrees, having recognised Egerton Park as one the country’s best park for the 12th consecutive year.

The Green Flag Award celebrates green spaces that boast the highest possible environmental standards, are beautifully maintained and offer plenty for visitors to enjoy.

The park is a vital green space for the community, providing a place for people to relax, meet friends, and take part in activities, and for families to enjoy time with their children. We are extremely grateful to our contractor idverde, the Bexhill in Bloom volunteers and our officers who work so hard to maintain the beauty of the park.

The award comes hot on the heels of the opening of the newly refurbished tennis courts and fully accessible toilet facilities in the park.

Residents and visitors to our district are spoilt for choice when it comes to amazing places to visit, but I’d encourage families to take a trip to the award-winning park in Bexhill during the long summer holidays.