Beccy Cooper MP: Addressing NHS staffing pressures and promoting coastal health benefits
This past week, I had the privilege of chairing a conference that focused on the pressing challenges facing our NHS, particularly around staffing shortages and the urgent need for solutions. These shortages are placing pressure on services and the workers within them, especially as we approach the winter months. In my discussions with NHS Sussex, it’s clear that delayed discharges—often caused by a fractured social care system—are exacerbating the strain.
The issues we face locally connect to the broader conversation around the future of healthcare, as seen in the debate around the Dazhi Report. Living by the sea offers many health benefits—fresh air, a sense of calm, and access to outdoor spaces. But to fully realise these, we must address several pressing concerns.
We need to ensure that our seas are clean, holding water companies to account for their pollution. Air quality must improve, requiring investment in better public transport, reduced congestion, and well-maintained roads. Residents deserve quality healthcare and education, especially in areas like special educational needs provision, which is currently placing far too much pressure on teachers and parents.
Finally, Worthing and other coastal areas must not be left behind as we push for sustainable local business growth, clean energy, and green jobs. By addressing these issues head-on, we can ensure a healthier, more prosperous future for our communities.
I am passionate in my vision to make Worthing the fairest, greenest coastal town in the country. This links directly to my background in public health to create a healthy population. I will continue to do this both in the town and up in Parliament.
