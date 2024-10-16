Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I am honoured to have recently been elected by colleagues in Parliament to serve on the Health and Social Care Select Committee.

This new role provides an exciting opportunity to make a real difference in the health and wellbeing of communities across our country, and I am particularly passionate about addressing the health inequalities that exist in our coastal regions.

Coastal communities often face unique challenges when it comes to healthcare. Access to services such as dental, eye and specialist care can be limited, and we know that can lead to poorer health outcomes. This is unacceptable, and I am determined to use my position on the committee to advocate for targeted solutions that will improve access to quality healthcare and tackle the root causes of inequality.

Having a background as a Public health Doctor, I want to be encouraging healthier lifestyles through nationwide campaigns and seeing proactive action in helping people lead healthier lives. Prevention is always better than cure, and by working together, we can create a healthier future for all.

Discussing health and social care on the radio

As part of my work on the Select Committee, I will be scrutinising legislation to ensure it supports and strengthens our health and wellbeing services. This is not just about fixing problems as they arise, but about crafting policies that make a long-term difference.

Together, we can work towards a healthcare system that is truly fair and accessible to everyone.