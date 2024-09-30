Beccy Cooper MP: From Liverpool to the school library

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A busy week on recess! From the Labour Party Conference at the Liverpool Docks to the schools of Worthing West.

Back on recess from Parliament to cover the party conference season meant I was up in Liverpool at the start of last week. It was a whirlwind experience meeting with campaigns, businesses, charities and unions.

Back in the constituency on Tuesday afternoon, I then got to visit three of our local schools. There’s something special about walking into a school—there's an energy you can't find anywhere else. I like to think it’s the curiosity and fire to learn that is present in every pupil.

At Thomas A Becket Junior School, I was so impressed with the dedication and passion of the teaching, support staff and governors. The pupils of this school are thriving because of this dedication, which provides a nurturing, kind positive learning environment.

Goring C E Primary Library Corner

At Our Lady of Sion School, Mia, Abi, Inbad and Leo did a great job showing me round the senior school and we sampled exceptional homemade cakes from Gary and Anna of from the Plant Based School Kitchen who provide the plant-based allergen free school meals menu.

Then, to Goring C E Primary to discuss what this Labour government needs to be doing to help fix the problems faced by too many families regarding SEN provision with Inclusion Manager Nikki Senior. It was a pleasure to see the calm, inspiring learning spaces. I loved the magical sensory room and the beautiful library.

Days like this remind me why investing in education is essential. Each of these schools is unique, but what they all have in common is a passion for realising the potential for each child.

So, hats off to our schools. You’re making us proud!