Becki Jupp, St Barnabas House: Early bird tickets for Night To Remember are now available!

Join us for Night To Remember in Worthing on Saturday, June 21st - our night-time walking event. It's such a powerful moment. I feel it’s rather magical too as it brings our community together, celebrating lives and shining a light on amazing hospice care.

The evening brings hundreds of local people together to remember their loved ones that have died - it’s phenomenal to see friends, families, and colleagues create such camaraderie as they share their cherished memories.

Throughout the walk there is lots of laughter, a few tears and a huge amount of support - which is what this walk is all about. St Barnabas House is here to provide end-of-life care for those in our community and support their loved ones too.

One of our supporters, Debbie, has attended the walk with her grandchildren in memory of her husband Derrick who was cared for by St Barnabas. She has told us that ‘he was always dancing and that’s how we like to remember him.’ It’s incredible that we can create a space for all generations to take part and I hope to see many familiar and also new faces this year.

Becki Jupp, Deputy CEO at St Barnabas House

There are three different routes and distances to choose from and there are no age restrictions.

The discounted early bird tickets are available until 2 May using code: EARLYBIRD25

www.stbh.org.uk/night-to-remember