Becki Jupp, St Barnabas House: Extra support for patients with frailty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As we leave 2024 behind, we have taken the time to reflect on the challenges St Barnabas has overcome and to celebrate some incredible achievements. A couple of which I will share with you today.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hospice care has experienced a national funding crisis, but thanks to our generous community we have continued to care for and support hundreds of families across the South of England. We remain optimistic, but fundraising is vital as donations allow us to continue helping those that need us.

Over the past year, we had the opportunity to pilot a new frailty wellbeing service. Frailty is most common in those aged 65 and over, it can cause mobility issues and make independent living challenging or isolating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trial was funded by Hospice UK and was part of a wider project exploring how hospices can better support patients with frailty.

Becki Jupp, Chief Operating Officer at St Barnabas House

Our Living Well team delivered a wellbeing programme where patients were also able to access various groups including seated exercise, baking and gardening. We’re thrilled that 16 people successfully completed the initial pilot with positive results. These activities have significantly enhanced the physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing of those that took part.

Even though the pilot has ended, individuals with life-limiting illnesses can still self-refer to our Living Well service. They will have access to the various groups and activities we previously mentioned, which can be especially beneficial for patients experiencing frailty.

Please help spread the word and encourage those who could benefit to visit our website, where they can find the self-referral form and criteria.