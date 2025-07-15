Becki Jupp, St Barnabas House: Help us make memories this summer

It’s an exciting time here at St Barnabas House as we have launched our Summer Campaign – celebrating the work we do helping families make precious memories.

This is our first joint campaign as part of Southern Hospice Group.

Together, with Martlets in Hove and Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice in Arundel, we have formed Southern Hospice Group. We are delighted to be working together to provide excellent patient care across the South Coast and helping families make memories together.

In the past year alone, Southern Hospice Group has cared for over 5,500 adults, children, young people and their families. I’m very proud that we have been able to achieve this and I’m looking forward to us working as one group to future-proof local hospice care.

Make a sunflower dedication in memory of a loved one.

As a charity we rely on you, our community, to help fund the care we provide. Unfortunately, there is no other way for us to operate as the funding we receive from the government covers roughly 20% of our costs. It’s simply not enough for us to provide hospice care for those that desperately need it.

We are doing something very special as part of this campaign to honour memory making – you can make a dedication in memory of a loved one via our website. All the names received will be featured in a beautiful window display throughout August, which will be sunflower-themed. The deadline for submission is 25 July 2025.

We are so grateful for your support, please donate and/or make a dedication via www.stbh.org.uk