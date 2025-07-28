Becki Jupp, St Barnabas House: Home is where the art is

One of the highlights of my job is talking to families at the hospice and learning about their lives and what matters to them.

I am often told that a referral to us is daunting and patients are not sure what to expect. However, the reality of having access to our care and the extra activities we provide, has been much-needed and greatly appreciated.

Sue Bagg has been diagnosed with spinal cancer and told us how St Barnabas House has made a huge difference to her life. She has been attending art classes as part of our Living Well service and found a love for creating miniature artworks. Sue has been spreading joy by painting pebbles and hiding them around her home village of East Preston for locals to find.

She told us that she didn’t expect anyone to be interested in what she was doing, but instead, it has brought lots of smiles to her local community and has caused a buzz on social media too. Connection to others whilst coming to terms with a life-limiting illness can be extremely hard. We often support people who are feeling isolated or scared. It's stories like this that make me extremely proud of what we do.

Sue painting a pebble

The vital clinical care we provide is paramount, but ensuring people feel seen, heard and connected is just as important. It allows them to feel safe in our care and make memories, too.

You can read more about our Living Well service at: stbarnabas-hospice.org.uk/our-care/living-well