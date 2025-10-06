Becki Jupp, St Barnabas House: Hospice care is more than you think

We are proud to be celebrating Hospice Care Week — an opportunity for hospices across the country to highlight the vital work we do.

It might not be immediately obvious, but the majority of the care we provide takes place beyond the walls of St Barnabas House and in the comfort of our patients’ own homes.

Over the past year, our dedicated community team has supported more than 2,400 people in their own homes, delivering more than 16,000 visits. This team of clinical specialists provides expert palliative care to those who choose to spend their final days at home, or who need support through the last stages of life.

While some patients spend their final days on our inpatient unit, many prefer to be at home. We’re here to support that choice, helping ensure they can die with dignity in the place of their choosing, and supporting family members through this time.

Becki Jupp, Deputy CEO of Southern Hospice Group

Funding is essential to ensure we can continue delivering vital palliative care across Sussex, both in people’s homes and at St Barnabas House. That’s why we’re calling on our community to contact their local MPs and urge them to champion vital hospice services.

If the government do not act now by securing long-term funding, hospice care will be in crisis in years to come. We cannot let that happen.

Please show your support and encourage our local MPs to commit to more funding.