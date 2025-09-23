Becki Jupp, St Barnabas House: Leave a legacy for local hospice care

September is Will writing month and there’s still time to use one of our partnering solicitors to write or update your Will.

Local solicitors are kindly donating their time to help us raise much needed funds. We are asking for a suggested minimum donation of £250 for a single Will or £400 for a joint/mirror Will. Participating solicitors are based in Worthing, Shoreham and Rustington.

I was surprised to hear that over half of the UK population aged 50+ are without a Will. Writing one can bring peace of mind, it helps to protect your loved ones and avoids any legal complications.

Gifts in Wills provide over a third of our income and it allows us to plan for the future, ensuring we can provide essential end-of-life care for young people and support for their families.

Becki Jupp, Deputy CEO of Southern Hospice Group

This is a great way to support St Barnabas House and leave a lasting legacy that will fund local hospice care We rely on the generosity of our community and we are so grateful for you continued support.

To take part, please contact us for more information on 01903 706325 or fill out the donation form via our website: www.stbh.org.uk/donate/will-writing-month