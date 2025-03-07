Becki Jupp, St Barnabas House: New CEO announcement
He is a physiotherapist by background and brings with him a wealth of knowledge having worked in senior roles within the NHS. With his support and vision, we are looking forward to him leading St Barnabas into an exciting new chapter.
We are sad to see our current CEO leave us. Amanda Fadero has shown us incredible leadership over the past three years, and we are extremely grateful for all her hard work; she will be missed.
With hospice care in high demand, it’s important for me to highlight that St Barnabas is a charity. This means we must raise funds to continue our work. It’s your generous donations, along with support from corporate sponsors, that allows us to care for our community.
This is always a key focus for us, and as we step into Spring, we will be launching ‘Night To Remember’ - our night-time walk. It's a very special event, and I can’t wait to share more details with you in my next column.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer or fundraising for us, please visit the website: stbh.org.uk