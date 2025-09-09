Becki Jupp, St Barnabas House: Reflecting on Summer

The summer season seems to have flown by and we will soon say goodbye to the sunflower memorial that has adorned our windows at St Barnabas House.

It has not only been a beautiful addition to the hospice but a heartfelt one too. I have spent many of my lunch breaks looking at the names and reflecting on those we have cared for at the hospice. I have also been thinking about the friends and family who chose to add their loved ones to the memorial.

It’s been wonderful to see visitors, patients and colleagues all looking at the names and taking some quiet contemplation for themselves. There are hundreds of sunflowers across the windows and it’s a powerful reminder that making memories is an important theme for hospice care – not just in remembrance, but celebrating the time families have together.

We help patients continue to do what they love whilst in our care, whether it’s art, writing, pottery or cooking, we provide a safe environment for them to channel their passions. They have the opportunity to socialise with other patients if they wish to, and many take this opportunity to talk about their illness with those that can relate to them – either fellow patients or our caring staff.

Becki Jupp, Deputy CEO of Southern Hospice Group

It's a privilege to be able to offer these services but we couldn’t do it without the support of our community. Thank you for helping us to provide these special moments, we couldn’t do it without you.

If you would like to donate to our Making Memories appeal please visit: www.stbh.org.uk/making-memories