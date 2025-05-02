Becki Jupp, St Barnabas House: Sharing grief
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Grieving and bereavement can feel isolating, they’re complex to navigate, but you don't have to go through it alone. St Barnabas House offers free Bereavement Cafés at the Samuel Wickens Centre in Rustington every fortnight.
The sessions are hosted by our Chaplain, Sarah Bell who is also a trained grief educator. She creates a safe space for bereaved people to come together and explore grief in a supported and structured way.
I’m particularly proud of how invaluable the Bereavement Cafés have become. Many have found solace in new friendships, shared meals, and even been on holiday together. One attendee described the café as “a warm, encouraging hug with people that truly understand."
If you would like to come along, please do join us. It’s an informal and relaxed environment and there is no pressure to discuss anything if you do not wish to.
The next dates are:
Samuel Wickens Centre, Waitrose car park, Rustington: 10:30am – 12pm
(parking is free for two hours)
Friday 9th May
Friday 23rd May
Friday 6th June
Friday 20th June
We look forward to welcoming you. If you want to read more visit: www.stbarnabas-hospice.org.uk/how-to-grieve/