Becki Jupp, St Barnabas House: Shine bright for local hospice care

There’s an excitable buzz at St Barnabas House at the moment as my colleagues are preparing one of our biggest fundraisers of the year – Night To Remember.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a night-time walking event in Worthing, suitable for all the family. Hundreds of people gather to remember loved ones, share memories and make new ones stepping out in solidarity alongside friends, family and everyone there to support St Barnabas House.

There will be a few surprises along the way, including music and entertainment. Although this walk offers time for reflection, it is a celebratory event and brings lots of joy to those attending too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s taking place on Saturday 21 June, tickets are still available, and we would love for you to join us! This event is vital for raising funds so that we continue providing end-of-life care for our community.

Becki Jupp, Deputy CEO, St Barnabas House

It costs over £10million a year to provide hospice care for Sussex, with only 22% being funded by the government. As a charity these events not only bring our community together, but they help us to continue caring too.

Tickets are available here: www.stbh.org.uk/night-to-remember