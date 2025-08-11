Becki Jupp, St Barnabas House: Sunflower memories

By Becki Jupp
Contributor
Published 11th Aug 2025, 16:33 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 10:08 BST
The windows of St Barnabas House are currently covered in hundreds of sunflowers, and it looks beautiful.

The displays are part of our Making Memories appeal, a fundraiser we are holding over the summer months to support our work in providing vital hospice care.

Most Popular

Each sunflower bears the name of a loved one who has died, lovingly dedicated by friends and family in their memory. The result is a breathtaking installation, blooming with remembrance and filled with love.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our artist-in-residence Stevan Stratford worked with the fundraising team to create the displays. It’s so colourful and is bringing myself, colleagues and patients a huge amount of joy. Our nurses are even wearing sunflower headbands and pins!

Sunflower tributes being put on the window of St Barnabas Hospiceplaceholder image
Sunflower tributes being put on the window of St Barnabas Hospice

Sunflowers are a powerful symbol of remembrance and life, and Stevan has captured this in a way that celebrates both.

If you would like to visit us and see the display, St Barnabas House has a café at the entrance; this is the perfect place to look at the sunflowers and read all the names, please do pop-in.

Making memories is an important theme for hospice care – not just in remembrance, celebrating the time families have together. We know how important this is, and we are grateful to our community for supporting our work.

If you would like to support our appeal, please visit: www.stbh.org.uk/making-memories

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice