Becki Jupp, St Barnabas House: Sunflower memories
The displays are part of our Making Memories appeal, a fundraiser we are holding over the summer months to support our work in providing vital hospice care.
Each sunflower bears the name of a loved one who has died, lovingly dedicated by friends and family in their memory. The result is a breathtaking installation, blooming with remembrance and filled with love.
Our artist-in-residence Stevan Stratford worked with the fundraising team to create the displays. It’s so colourful and is bringing myself, colleagues and patients a huge amount of joy. Our nurses are even wearing sunflower headbands and pins!
Sunflowers are a powerful symbol of remembrance and life, and Stevan has captured this in a way that celebrates both.
If you would like to visit us and see the display, St Barnabas House has a café at the entrance; this is the perfect place to look at the sunflowers and read all the names, please do pop-in.
Making memories is an important theme for hospice care – not just in remembrance, celebrating the time families have together. We know how important this is, and we are grateful to our community for supporting our work.
If you would like to support our appeal, please visit: www.stbh.org.uk/making-memories