Becki Jupp, St Barnabas House: Will writing month

By Becki Jupp
Contributor
Published 26th Aug 2025, 12:35 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 14:20 BST
September is Will Writing Month, and we’re proud to be partnering with local solicitors who are generously donating their time to help us raise much needed funds.

In return for helping our supporters write their Will, they’re asking for a donation to St Barnabas House.

I know writing a Will can be a difficult thing to consider, especially if you are fit and well – it often falls down the ‘to-do’ list and becomes one of those things that is easy to forget about.

However, writing a Will as soon as you can brings peace of mind, it helps to protect your loved ones and avoids any legal complications. Leaving money to charity also has the potential to reduce inheritance tax.

Leaving a gift in your Will helps to provide life-changing hospice care for years to comeplaceholder image
But most importantly, it’s an incredible way to support local hospice care. Almost a fifth of our funding comes from the generous gifts people leave in their Wills and we simply couldn’t provide end-of-life-care without the generosity of our community.

We are asking for a suggested minimum donation of £250 for a single Will or £400 for a joint/mirror Will, participating solicitors are based in Worthing, Shoreham and Rustington.

To take part, please contact us for more information on 01903 706325 or fill out the donation form via our website: www.stbh.org.uk/donate/will-writing-month

