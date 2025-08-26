Becki Jupp, St Barnabas House: Will writing month
In return for helping our supporters write their Will, they’re asking for a donation to St Barnabas House.
I know writing a Will can be a difficult thing to consider, especially if you are fit and well – it often falls down the ‘to-do’ list and becomes one of those things that is easy to forget about.
However, writing a Will as soon as you can brings peace of mind, it helps to protect your loved ones and avoids any legal complications. Leaving money to charity also has the potential to reduce inheritance tax.
But most importantly, it’s an incredible way to support local hospice care. Almost a fifth of our funding comes from the generous gifts people leave in their Wills and we simply couldn’t provide end-of-life-care without the generosity of our community.
We are asking for a suggested minimum donation of £250 for a single Will or £400 for a joint/mirror Will, participating solicitors are based in Worthing, Shoreham and Rustington.
To take part, please contact us for more information on 01903 706325 or fill out the donation form via our website: www.stbh.org.uk/donate/will-writing-month