Bexhill and Battle MP Kieran Mullan’s first weeks back in Parliament

After an interruption for the election, I joined other MPs returning to the world-famous green benches to get stuck into our work representing our constituents in Parliament.

As you might expect, I’ve been asking questions on your behalf. Questions give MPs the chance to find out information about future plans; raise issues important to all of us in Bexhill & Battle; and hold the government to account.

So, what did I ask?

The new government has scrapped ‘levelling up’ from the name of the local government department. This has left many of the people serving on town boards, like in Bexhill, unsure if the money will be scrapped as well. I asked the government to reassure them it wouldn’t. I didn’t get a direct answer, so I have followed that question up with a letter.

MP Kieran Mullan asking questions in the House of Commons

One issue of real importance to me is the justice system. Readers might know about the recent decision to temporarily release prisoners after serving just 40% of their sentence to help free up prison spaces.

My worry is this won’t actually be temporary as the law they passed to do that isn’t temporary. It is permanent and will need to be reversed. I took the chance to ask why.

When I asked about the plans for failed asylum seekers from countries like Syria, Iran and Afghanistan, I also got no clear answer back.

I know people were sceptical about it, but I supported the Rwanda plan because it would have given us somewhere to send refugees where they would be safe from persecution, without letting them settle in the UK. We have to stop people smuggling gangs deciding who gets to live in the UK.

Now Labour have scrapped the Rwanda scheme before it even began - without another way to put people off making the dangerous Channel crossing.