Bishop of Arundel and Brighton joins national call to oppose Assisted Suicide Bill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Catholic Bishops of England, Wales and Scotland have issued a statement on Assisted Suicide ahead of the Second Reading of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. In it, the bishops explain exactly what 'compassion' means at the end of life - caring for and accompanying people, particularly during times of suffering.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement strongly defends the vulnerable in society who are at risk through this proposed legislation, and the bishops advocate for better funded palliative care to be consistently available to everyone in need in England, Wales, and Scotland. "People who are suffering need to know they are loved and valued. They need compassionate care, not assistance to end their lives," say the bishops. "Palliative care, with expert pain relief, and good human, spiritual, and pastoral support, is the right and best way to care for people towards the end of life."

They also assert that assisted suicide raises serious issues of principle that can't be ignored:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The time given for Parliament to consider the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which will permit assisted suicide is woefully inadequate. Although the Bill indicates safeguards will be in place, the experience of other countries where assisted suicide has been introduced shows that such promised safeguards are soon forgotten. In Belgium, the Netherlands, Canada, and parts of the USA, the criteria for assisted suicide have been expanded significantly, in law or in practice, often to include people with mental illness and others who have no terminal diagnosis."

User (UGC) Submitted

The bishops affirm the Catholic belief in human dignity and sanctity of life, but fear that a law that allows for assisted suicide could lead some to experience ‘a duty to die’:

"Some may well feel their continued existence is a burden to others, and, implicitly or explicitly, be pressured into assisted suicide. This includes people who are elderly, infirm, and living with disabilities. The protection of such people is the foundation of civilised society. It is at the heart of good government."

The bishops also express their concern that this Bill will fundamentally damage the relationship between medical staff and their patients. They fear it could lead to pressure on medical practitioners to recommend or facilitate such procedures:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The impact on hospices, care homes, and those who work in social and community care cannot be underestimated. It will radically alter the ethos of trust and support which underpins our service to those in need and their families."

Finally, two weeks ahead of the debate and vote in parliament, the bishops urge Catholics and those who share our belief in the dignity and value of every human life, to contact their local MP to make their opposition known, asking him or her to oppose or not support the Bill.

Many bishops have issued pastoral letters on assisted suicide. You can find those promulgated by the Bishops of England and Wales here: cbcew.org.uk/category/cbcew/life-issues/assisted-suicide